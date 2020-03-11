Saint John Vianney girls’ basketball earns redemption to capture state sectional championship

The Saint John Vianney High School girls' basketball team celebrates winning the NJSIAA South Jersey, Non-Public A championship with a 67-54 victory over St. Rose High School on March 11.STEVEN BASSIN/STAFF

× The Saint John Vianney High School girls' basketball team celebrates winning the NJSIAA South Jersey, Non-Public A championship with a 67-54 victory over St. Rose High School on March 11.STEVEN BASSIN/STAFF

Redemption was earned by the Saint John Vianney High School girls’ basketball team on March 11 in the NJSIAA South Jersey, Non-Public A Tournament championship game against Saint Rose High School at Long Branch High School.

Led by a 21-point performance by sophomore Madison St. Rose, second-seeded Saint John Vianney rolled to a 67-54 victory over fifth-seeded Saint Rose to win its first state sectional title since the 2015-2016 season.

“It was a top to bottom win for us,” said Saint John Vianney coach Dawn Karpell. “I’m just so proud of these kids. They have 100 percent bought in and do everything we ask them to do.”

The Lancers now stand at 28-1 on the season and have not lost to a team from New Jersey this winter.

Saint John Vianney advanced to the Non-Public A state final, which will be played on March 14 at the RWJ Barnabas Health Arena in Toms River.

Losing to St. Rose in the state sectional final last year, 61-54, the Lancers used a 15-4 surge to end the first half as a track to coming out victorious in the rematch this season.

During Saint John Vianney’s 15-4 showing in the final four minutes of the first half, junior Katie Hill connected on a huge three-pointer from the left wing to tie the game at 24-24 with 2:42 to go in the second quarter.

Hill collected eight points in the first half for the Lancers.

A basket by sophomore Megan Cahalan helped give Saint John Vianney a 29-24 lead going into the half.

The third quarter belonged to St. Rose–the ace player for the Lancers.

The sophomore came out focused on trying to extend the Saint John Vianney lead, scoring nine points in the quarter.

In the final seconds of the third quarter, St. Rose drove all the way to the basket for a layup to push the Saint John Vianney lead to 46-36 heading into the fourth quarter.

“I really wanted to space out the score a bit for us,” St. Rose said. “Once that happened, the energy really started to rise with our team and just kept going up from there.”

Stepping up and having a big second half for the Lancers was junior Christina Whitehead, who was money from behind the arc.

Whitehead banged home back-to-back three-pointers in the third quarter to put the Lancers up 39-31.

With two minutes just gone by in the fourth quarter, Whitehead struck again from downtown, knocking home her third shot from deep to extend the Saint John Vianney lead to 51-36.

Whitehead scored all 13 of her points in the second half for the Lancers.

Hill and St. Rose put the finishing touches on the Lancers’ sectional final victory at the free-throw line, each going a perfect two-for-two in the final 30 seconds to bring back a sectional title to Lancer Nation after four long years.

“It was really nice to see our team come together and pull through,” Karpell said. “It’s all about teamwork and playing defense. Those our got-to values in our program and we stayed true to them to win.”

Hill finished with 16 points in the victory.

Follow Steven Bassin on Twitter @SBassin_Sports