South Brunswick Library Corner: March and April

Editor’s note: In light of recent events related to coronavirus, some organizations have decided to cancel their upcoming programs. Please check the status of any event before attending.

The South Brunswick Library will offer the following programs for families or adults, mostly sponsored by the Friends of the South Brunswick Public Library.

Monday Night Book Club, 7:30 p.m. April 6, “Talking to Strangers” by Malcolm Gladwell.

Coffee & Conversation Book Club, 1:30 p.m. April 15, “Unsheltered: A Novel” by Barbara Kingsolver

Bite Club – The Cookbook Book Club, 7 p.m. March 23, “The Red Rooster Cookbook” and “Marcus Off Duty” by Chef Marcus Samuelson; 7 p.m. April 27, “Modern Jewish Cooking” by Leah Koenig and “Modern Jewish Baker” by Shannon Sarna

The Princeton SCORE (Counselors to America’s Small Businesses) conducts one-on-one counseling sessions on alternating Mondays and Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. To make an appointment, call 609-393-0505 or visit www.princeton.score.org.

Princeton SCORE Business Seminars, 7 p.m. March 24 and April 28. To register, call 609-393-0505 or visit www.princeton.score.org.

College Financial Planning Workshop, 6:30 p.m. April 7. Doug Schorpp, from Schorpp Capital Management in East Brunswick, will lead the seminar. For more information or to register, visit www.schorppcapital.com or call 732-387-2054.

Blood drive by New Jersey Blood Services, 1-7 p.m. April 20. Sponsored by South Brunswick High School Students for Public Health. To make an appointment, call 800-933-2566 or visit www.nybloodcenter.org. Walk-ins welcome.

Tai Chi Class, Mixed Level, 7-8 p.m. Wednesdays. The class is geared toward beginners and returning students with some experience. The cost of a six-week session is $60; payment is due at the time of registration at the Information Services Desk or online.

Mixed Level Yoga and Meditation, 5:30-7 p.m. Thursdays. The cost of a five-class session is $60 due at the time of registration at the Information Services Desk or online.

Beginner/Intermediate Yoga at 7:30 Thursdays. A five-week Beginner/Intermediate Yoga session costs $60; payment due at the time of registration at the Information Services Desk or online.

Crafternoon – Topic: Smoothies, 1:30 p.m. April 15. Experiment with the “craft” of making smoothies using a NutriBullet blender. Registration required.

A Continuing Community Conversation presentation: Bias & Harassment, 7 p.m. April 21. Presenters Dave D’Amico, president of the NJ Bias Crimes Officers Association, and David S. Leonardis, Training and Outreach Liaison, OAG/NJ Division of Criminal Justice, will discuss statistics, how to react during an incident and how to report it. Co-sponsored by the South Brunswick Human Relations Commission

South Brunswick Knit and Crochet Group, 7 p.m. Mondays. Open to ages 14 and older. No instruction will be given. For more information, email Eva at evatootleman@gmail.com or Gail at galba922@aol.com.

Color Me Calm adult coloring, 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays. Drop in. Materials available.

A Living History Presentation: Over Here, Molly Pitcher, 7 p.m. April 14

New Adults Board Game Group (Ages 18 and older), 1:30-4:30 p.m. April 19

Travelogue travel discussion group, 7:15 p.m. April 27. Registration requested.

South Brunswick Historical Society, 6:30 p.m. March 24 and April 28. For more information, contact Randall Marsola rmarsola@sbpl.info.

National Poetry Month – Poetry Book Release Event, 2 p.m. April 19. Local poet Coleen Marks has published her second book of poetry titled Twin Passions that features her own poems and photography. Help celebrate the release of the book during National Poetry Month in April.

The South Brunswick Library is located at 110 Kingston Lane, Monmouth Junction section of South Brunswick.

For more information, call 732-329-4000.