South Brunswick reacts to news of positive coronavirus tests in Princeton

SOUTH BRUNSWICK – Reacting to positive tests for coronavirus in Princeton, South Brunswick has closed its Senior Center for a week and students will learn from home for at least the next two days.

Office of Emergency Management Director and South Brunswick Police Chief Raymond Hayducka, and Township Manager Bernard P. Hvozdovic Jr., detailed efforts on March 11 to address issues around a coronavirus (COVID-19) exposure incident.

The South Brunswick Office of Emergency Management, South Brunswick School District, South Brunswick Police Department, Middlesex County Health Department and the Princeton Health Department have been coordinating in the investigation of a coronavirus (COVID-19) exposure that took place at a private party in Princeton on Feb. 29. Two South Brunswick residents were at the event and may have been exposed to people who later tested positive. The two residents have complained of one or more symptoms and are being evaluated, according to a prepared statement.

Three residents of Pennsylvania who attended the party in Princeton have presumptively tested positive in Pennsylvania for COVID-19).

Also attending the party were two individuals from the Boston area who subsequently tested positive for coronavirus after returning home, according to the statement. Princeton’s Health Department was alerted to the positive test results from Pennsylvania for the three individuals from Pennsylvania earlier on March 11. The results are considered “presumptive” until confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention. There is no estimate for how long the CDC will take to verify these results, according to the statement. The Princeton Health Department has confirmed there were 47 people at the party, 14 of whom were from Princeton and two from South Brunswick. Of those 16 residents, all have been contacted: 11 complained of one or more symptoms and are being evaluated. All 16 have been advised to self-quarantine at the present time and the immediate future. All are being followed for the development of signs and symptoms, according to the statement. “There has been extensive efforts over the past 24 hours to coordinate with the different agencies involved in the response to this incident. While we await further testing and answers the residents have self-quarantined. Our goal in the guidance we are providing is to slow any potential spread of the virus. We will continue to work to provide accurate information about what we learn,” Hayducka said in the statement.

South Brunswick has taken the precautionary step of closing the South Brunswick Senior Center for the next week. In addition there will be limited senior transportation. The Meals on Wheels program will continue. The South Brunswick School District will be use remote learning on March 12 and 13. The school district is sending an email to detail what that means.

“We have been in contact with the superintendent on an almost hourly basis since just after midnight [on March 10]. The school staff was exceptional in assisting in identifying people of concern in the township,” Hayducka said in the statement.