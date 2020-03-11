South Brunswick reacts to news of positive coronavirus tests in Princeton

Also attending the party were two individuals from the Boston area who subsequently tested positive for coronavirus after returning home, according to the statement.
Princeton’s Health Department was alerted to the positive test results from Pennsylvania for the three individuals from Pennsylvania earlier on March 11. The results are considered “presumptive” until confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention. There is no estimate for how long the CDC will take to verify these results, according to the statement.
The Princeton Health Department has confirmed there were 47 people at the party, 14 of whom were from Princeton and two from South Brunswick. Of those 16 residents, all have been contacted: 11 complained of one or more symptoms and are being evaluated. All 16 have been advised to self-quarantine at the present time and the immediate future. All are being followed for the development of signs and symptoms, according to the statement.
“There has been extensive efforts over the past 24 hours to coordinate with the different agencies involved in the response to this incident. While we await further testing and answers the residents have self-quarantined. Our goal in the guidance we are providing is to slow any potential spread of the virus. We will continue to work to provide accurate information about what we learn,” Hayducka said in the statement.
South Brunswick has taken the precautionary step of closing the South Brunswick Senior Center for the next week. In addition there will be limited senior transportation. The Meals on Wheels program will continue.
The South Brunswick School District will be use remote learning on March 12 and 13. The school district is sending an email to detail what that means.