South Brunswick schools closed based on Princeton coronavirus incident; no residents infected

SOUTH BRUNSWICK – The South Brunswick School District has closed schools today, March 11, over concerns about the coronavirus, although there are no cases of any South Brunswick resident testing positive.

“The primary concern surrounds an incident that the Princeton Health Department has under investigation. Princeton Health Department was notified of a potential exposure to coronavirus at a private party in Princeton and are looking to identify any potential coronavirus infections that may result. Two attendees at the party had attended the Biogen Conference in Boston which has been linked to coronavirus transmission. Upon their return to their homes in the Boston area, they subsequently tested positive Coronavirus,” the South Brunswick Office of Emergency Management said in a statement this morning.

“While the investigation is preliminary, the Princeton Health Department believes there were approximately 30 people at the party, two who may have been from South Brunswick. The Princeton Health Department is actively investigating and contacting all of the Princeton residents who attended the party and working with the Middlesex County and South Brunswick health departments to identify residents from South Brunswick who may have attended. Those in attendance will be asked to self-quarantine until assessment and any testing is completed. The immediate risk to the general South Brunswick population remains low,” the statement reads.

Individuals can help prevent the spread of coronavirus and other diseases by practicing basic infection control on a daily basis:

Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds each time. Soap and water are preferred to hand sanitizer, and are usually more readily available.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are ill.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

Do not reuse tissues after coughing, sneezing, or blowing your nose.

Clean and disinfect surfaces that are frequently touched.

Stay home when you are sick.

Businesses are being advised to be supportive of staff in instances of illness.

For more information on coronavirus:

Centers for Disease Control & Prevention: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/index.html or www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/faq.html

New Jersey Department of Health, COVID-19: www.nj.gov/health/cd/topics/ncov.shtml

For the most up-to-date and credible information, monitor the websites listed or call the NJDOH COVID-19 Hotline at 1-800-222-1222.

The South Brunswick Office of Emergency Management will provide a briefing later today to detail any additional information about the situation.