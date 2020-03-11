South River schools to close March 12 due to coronavirus

SOUTH RIVER – As per the South River Board of Education, all South River Public Schools will be closed on March 12 due to a recently identified case of coronavirus (COVID-19) in East Brunswick.

The district will use one of its reserved snow days to evaluate the situation further, according to the statement.

An update will be sent if additional closing days are needed.

As of this time, there are no known cases of COVID-19 in South River.

For official information on COVID-19, visit www.nj.gov/health/cd/topics/ncov.shtml or

www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/summary.htm.l