Arts Council of Princeton postpones Communiversity until October

The Arts Council of Princeton is postponing Communiversity until October in response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The decision by arts council officials had followed discussions with town officials and a public health and infectious disease expert, in regards to the outbreak, according to officials.

“While it is impossible to know exactly what the situation will be in six weeks, the public health official stressed that if the coronavirus spreads as it has in other countries and locations, it is not likely that concerns about having a large public gathering with so many people on the streets of Princeton will have passed at that time,” said Jim Levine, interim executive director of the Arts Council. “As this is the 50th year of Communiversity, we want to have the best chance for a fantastic day.”

Communiversity is produced by the Arts Council with participation from the students of Princeton University and support from the town of Princeton.

Officials added that Communiversity features over 225 booths showcasing original art and contemporary crafts, unique merchandise, culinary masterpieces from local chefs, and seven stages of continuous live entertainment.

For more information about Communiversity, visit www.artscouncilofprinceton.org.