Cornavirus postpones South Brunswick boys’ basketball state semifinal contest

The South Brunswick High School boys basketball team will not play its NJSIAA Group IV semifinal against Atlantic City High School on March 11 in any capacity and is not withdrawing from the state tournament, South Brunswick High School stated in a memo released to centraljersey.com.

The school is in conversation with both Atlantic City and the NJSIAA about holding off the game until more health and safety information is provided.

The scheduled site for the state semifinal between South Brunswick and Atlantic City, Egg Harbor Township High School, backed out of holding the event because of a high school student and residents in the township being treated for the cornavirus.

A new date and location for the game has yet to be determined.

