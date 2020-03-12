Hackensack Meridian Health announces visitation restrictions for 30 days

As situation surrounding COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) continues to evolve and changes occur rapidly, Hackensack Meridian Health (HMH) is restricting visitation across all of its hospitals as of March 13.

Visitation exceptions will be made in certain situations, including hospice, pediatric care, ambulatory care, same day surgery, maternity, labor and delivery.

Once a visitor is approved, they will undergo a temperature screening. They will also need to provide their contact information in the event that tracing becomes necessary, according to the statement.

Phone and video calls to patients are welcome and encouraged, according to the statement.

As a precautionary measure and to keep patients and team members safe, HMH is also asking its team members to self-monitor their temperature before they report to work.

Earlier this week, HMH also announced it was restricting visitation at all of its nursing and rehabilitation facilities. To view these restrictions, visit HackensackMeridianHealth.org.

“We are taking these proactive precautions to protect our patients, team members, and the communities we serve,” said Jerry Zuckerman, M.D., vice president, Infection Prevention and Control at HMH. “Our care team is sensitive to the separation this restriction causes our patients and their loved ones, but we believe this measure of protection is essential at this time to keep people safe.”

These visitor restrictions will be reevaluated in 30 days.

