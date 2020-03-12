John Bocskocsky Memorial fundraiser honors the fight against ALS

John Bocskocsky Memorial ALS fundraiser is in its third year and will be held on March 22 from 2-5 p.m. at the Falcons Nest on Falcon Road in Hillsborough. PHOTO COURTESY OF DEB FABRICATORE

John Bocskocsky was not defined by amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

He continued to be a dedicated family man and mentor to others, even as he battled the disease.

Known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, ALS is a fatal neurological disease that attacks the nerve cells and affects the muscles.

Even though the disease is progressive, Bocskocsky continued to dedicate his life to the things he loved.

“As younger man he was extremely intelligent and athletic. He was dedicated to his family and involved in the financial world career wise. He was honest and always mentoring people,” said Deb Fabricatore, Bocskocsky’s sister. “He would always mentor people to be their best, whether that was going to back to school or achieving another accomplishment.”

Bocskocsky was diagnosed with ALS in 2012 and passed away in November of 2014.

Fabricatore would go on to created a benefit in honor of her brother, who passed away at the age of 55.

The John Bocskocsky Memorial ALS fundraiser is in its third year and will be held on March 22 from 2-5 p.m. The event will take place at the Falcons Nest on Falcon Road in Hillsborough.

The day will include light fare, cash bar, silent auction and live music by Clyde St. Clifford and the Omnidextrous Jazz Ensemble, according to Fabricatore.

The proceeds go to “Hark-ALS,” which was established in 2011. Hark is a Hillsborough based non-profit organization that aims to provide financial and compassionate resources for pALS (people with ALS) and their families across the United States.

The organization is lead by Donna York, who founded Hark in honor of her father Charlie “Hark” Dorney. Dorney lost his battle with ALS in 2009.

Bocskocsky worked on Wall Street for a number of years and then had his own Wealth Management Business with a partner until his death.

Before his career began, he had graduated from Rutgers with honors, and then went on to receive his MBA from Wharton Business School.

Mentoring others was always a central theme in his life, along with family.

“He would mentor on a personal and more individual level. He was very generous in his spirit and encouraged others,” Fabricatore said. “He also loved his wife Arlene, and his two children Lauren and Andrew.”

The proceeds from the 2019 fundraiser helped an eight-year-old girl diagnosed with ALS. Another young girl who also has been diagnosed with the disease will receive aid from the proceeds in 2020.

According to officials from the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, ALS can strike any age.

“Most people when they think of ALS think of Lou Gehrig, a middle age man. Really it is young women, young men, black, white and Asian,” Fabricatore said. “This disease does not affect one particular race or gender. This disease does not discriminate.”

Fabricatore added that the disease affects people differently, which varies the top needs for families coping with ALS.

“For some people it is their eating or speaking that go first, other people it will be their limbs. One of the most expensive items for people is a handicap van,” Fabricatore said. “Hark has the ‘Hope Mobile’ program where we go out and assist people and not just purchase the van.”

The vans can cost between $30,000-$50,000 and since the program began in 2016, Hark has gifted more than 14 vans to families.

“I think what is really hard for people to understand or wrap their heads around is how devastating the disease is. ALS is not only devastating the the individual, but the family,” Fabricatore said. “It just affects the whole family unit.”

Over the years, the annual benefit event has attracted local politicians who joined forces to support this cause, including Senator Kip Bateman (R-Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Somerset), Congressman Tom Malinowski (D-Essex, Hunterdon, Morris, Somerset, Union, Warren) and Assemblyman Andrew Zwicker (D-Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Somerset) and Assemblyman Roy Freiman (D-Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Somerset).

“My hope is that the day will come very soon, when we won’t need to do benefit fundraisers such as this, because we will have found the cure or the treatment,” Fabricatore said.

People will be able to purchase a ticket to the event all the way up to the event date of March 22.

According to officials, tickets are $50.

For additional information or to donate, contact Deb Fabricatore at Debfab54@aol.com or 908-420-4751.