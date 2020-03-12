Judd Elementary’s Storypalooza pays homage to Dr. Seuss

5 / 5

Judd Elementary School in North Brunswick held a week-long celebration of reading from Feb. 21-28. The week's events included a Reading Pep Rally, Spirit Days with students and teachers wearing reading themed outfits, a Read-a-Thon, a book fair, a skit of a Dr. Seuss story put on by the faculty, a variety of special guest readers, trivia contests, story themed door decorating, school-wide reading time with cross-grade reading buddies, and a literacy night for families called Storypalooza. All of the events were organized by the staff at Judd.PHOTOS COURTESY OF KAREN HOMEYER