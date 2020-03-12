NJSIAA cancels remaining boys’ and girls’ basketball state tournaments due to coronavirus

1 / 2 The Saint John Vianney High School girls' basketball team celebrates winning the NJSIAA South Jersey, Non-Public A championship with a 67-54 victory over St. Rose High School on March 11.STEVEN BASSIN/STAFF 2 / 2 The Saint John Vianney High School girls' basketball team celebrates winning the NJSIAA South Jersey, Non-Public A championship with a 67-54 victory over St. Rose High School on March 11.STEVEN BASSIN/STAFF ❮ ❯

The hardwood has seen its last high school basketball action in the state of New Jersey for this season.

The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association, the governing body for scholastic sports in New Jersey, announced in the late evening on March 12 that is was cancelling the rest of the boys’ and girls’ basketball state championship tournaments and that the games will not be rescheduled due to the coronavirus.

That means that both the South Brunswick High School boys’ basketball and Saint John Vianney High School girls’ basketball teams will not compete in their respective state tournaments after winning sectional championships.

South Brunswick captured its first sectional title since 2007 on March 10 when Yathmin Vemula knocked in a game-winning layup with one second to play help that send the Vikings to a 72-71 victory over Marlboro High School in the NJSIAA Central Jersey, Group 4 championship game.

Saint John Vianney got redemption and scored its first sectional championship in four years on March 11 against Saint Rose in the NJSIAA South Jersey, Non-Public A final.

The Lancers avenged their 61-54 loss to Saint Rose in the sectional championship game last year, with an impressive 67-54 victory.

South Brunswick was to play in the Group 4 state semifinals and Saint John Vianney was scheduled to compete in the Non-Public A title game.

There has been no statement at this time by the NJSIAA regarding spring sports.

