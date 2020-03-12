Princeton Public Schools to go to remote learning

The Princeton Public Schools will move ahead with remote learning beginning on March 16 for a two-week period in response to the growing spread of the coronavirus.

School district officials closed the schools early on March 12 and March 13 so teachers could prepare for remote instruction. The initial plan was to hold a training session on March 16, but it was decided to move it up.

“It is important to note that remote learning does not mean that our schools are ‘closed.’ The buildings will be open and many staff will be present to answer questions and offer support,” Superintendent of Schools Steve Cochrane said.

“During this time period (March 16-27), students will be learning from home with virtual support from their teachers,” Cochrane said.

“Following this two-week period, we will re-evaluate the continued implementation of remote learning, based on guidance from our public health officials,” he said.

School district officials said they believe the decision to switch to remote learning is in the best interests of the students, the staff and the community.

Students were expected to bring home any materials they needed for remote learning, such as musical instruments, textbooks, computers and reading material at the end of the school day on March 13.