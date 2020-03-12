Sport Clips celebrates first year of business by giving back to North Brunswick community

1 / 5 2 / 5 Sport Clips of North Brunswick supports the community at large through various fundraisers and donations.PHOTOS COURTESY OF NIRU MULAY 3 / 5 4 / 5 5 / 5 ❮ ❯

NORTH BRUNSWICK – Sports-themed hair care franchise Sport Clips has been open for one year in North Brunswick, but the owners are focused more on helping the community than just cutting hair.

Niru Mulay, the team leader for the location in the North Village Shopping Center on Route 1, cited the various events and fundraisers team members have been a part of:

Parents Night at Livingston Park Elementary School, a walk-a-thon at John Adams Elementary School, St. Paul’s Santa Run, The Aubrey Foundation’s Purple for Pappas 5K, Heritage Day, National Night Out, cut-a-thon for the North Brunswick Police Department’s Adopt-a-Cop program, a tricky tray at St. Augustine of Canterbury School, a tricky tray at North Brunswick Township High School, a tricky tray at South Brunswick High School, Linwood Middle School’s Community Day, North Brunswick Baseball & Softball Association, Care to Walk North Brunswick, and the YMCA Spin-athon.

“Sport Clips recognizes that each community has needs, and that being involved means building relationships. It means stepping in, bridging gaps and working selflessly to positively affect the lives of others. Sport Clips team members embrace the spirit of caring and giving of themselves,” Mulay said. “We believe in ‘Do what’s right,’ ‘Do your best’ and ‘Treat others the way they want to be treated.’ We live these values every day and night.”

Sport Clips of North Brunswick is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays; from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays; and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays. Walk-ins are welcome.

To learn more about North Brunswick Sport Clips, visit haircutmennorthbrunswicknj.com.