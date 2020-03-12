Staggered business hours would help save time

All businesses in all 50 states in the United States should not necessarily follow 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. business hours, specifically mid- and small-sized businesses. Instead, they can outline winter-spring-summer-fall business hours and during time clock changes, one hour back and one hour forward during spring and fall time.

I suggest perfect timings from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m., 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. are the best options. For banks and federal offices, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. is fine. For large trucks and tractor trailers, the best time is 10 a.m. to

3 p.m.

Let’s try this way and save time for everyone and be happy.

Taj Ahmad

Parlin section of Sayreville