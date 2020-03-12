Area events canceled due to coronavirus concerns

Editor’s note: In light of recent events, some organizations have decided to cancel their upcoming programs. Please check the status of any event before attending.
Music at Saint Mary’s will present an encore performance with Irish folk singer Sara McCabe and harpist Merynda Adams at 7 p.m. on May 16 at Saint Mary Church, 256 Augusta St., South Amboy. Suggested donation is $15. A wine and cheese reception will follow the recital. For more information, call 732-857-0202. The concert was originally planned for March 14.
- The Sodexo Future Chefs Challenge on March 28 in Old Bridge is canceled.
- East Brunswick PBA Local 145’s Easter Egg Hunt for April 11 is canceled.
- The Jamesburg Monroe Regional Chamber of Commerce canceled its March Networking Luncheon, planned for March 19 at Station Bar & Grill in South Brunswick.
- In order to minimize the number of people on campus at Middlesex County College, all face-to-face instruction will be moved temporarily to online delivery. All classes scheduled at the Edison campus and the New Brunswick and Perth Amboy centers will be canceled from March 14-17, and beginning March 18, all instruction through March 27 will take place through Canvas, the online learning management system in use at MCC. During this period, all college offices and services will remain open. On or about March 25, the college will post a decision on its website as to whether classroom instruction will resume after March 27.
- Boy Scout Troop 33’s annual spaghetti dinner, originally scheduled for March 14 in Milltown, is postponed. Save any pre-purchased tickets as they will be honored when the dinner is rescheduled.
- Camp ROBIN programs and activities are suspended through March 27 in Old Bridge.
- Silver Linings at Old Bridge will be closed March 13-27 in Old Bridge.
- The Milltown Senior Center will be closed as of March 13 and will tentatively reopen on April 5. All meetings and gatherings in municipally owned facilities are cancelled from March 13 through April 5, including all events scheduled for Borough Hall, the Senior Center and the library; this does not include Municipal Court operations. Municipal offices will remain open for business during regular business hours, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.
- The special school district budget meeting scheduled for March 14 in North Brunswick is canceled.
- The Education Foundation of South Brunswick postponed its Ladies Night Dance Party on March 27 at Rasoi.
- All activities, events, trips and classes at the Spotswood Senior Center will be canceled starting March 12 until further notice. Medical transportation, food shopping, Social Service counseling and income tax preparation will continue according to their designated times and schedules.
- Reformed Church Home of Old Bridge postponed its annual Easter Fair and Egg Hunt, scheduled for April 4.
- The annual Norma & Ralph Lamo Daisy Breakfast to benefit the Daisy Recreation Program in East Brunswick has been postponed until Nov. 1.
- Elijah’s Promise in New Brunswick will only serve meals to go during the COVID-19 outbreak. Meals will be served at the door in takeout containers with guests having extremely limited access to the building.
- All township-sponsored events, trips, classes and programming held at the Monroe Township Senior Center will be cancelled effective 4:30 p.m. on March 12. These activities will remain suspended until further notice. Refunds will be issued per the township’s cancellation policy. Medical transport and counseling services will continue according to the designated appointments and schedule. For more information, contact Office of Senior Services Director, Karen Theer, at 609-448-7140. A notice will be issued when programming resumes.
- The South Brunswick Library canceled its events for NJ Makers Day, set for March 20 and 21. The event may be rescheduled for May.
The North Brunswick Senior Center has canceled all programs until further notice as a preventative measure. LYFT transportation will be available for individual rides for those who are registered with the program. Senior Meal delivery will continue as usual. For more information, call 732-418-2222. The business office will remain open.
- The Old Bridge Public Library canceled the activities for NJ Makers Day on March 21. It will be rescheduled for a later date.
- Fireside Stories: An evening of Curated Storytelling planned for March 21 in Metuchen is canceled.
- Caribbean Night on March 21, featuring Oasis Steel Orchestra and Christine & Friends, has been canceled. Christ Church Woman with Purpose of South Amboy will announce if the evening is rescheduled.
- North Brunswick canceled its Holi event for March 14 and Breakfast with the Easter Bunny on March 28.
- The women of Trinity Presbyterian Church in East Brunswick have decided to postpone their corned beef dinner scheduled for March 14.