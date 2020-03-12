Wesley Preschool offers eight-week summer day camp program

Wesley Summer Camp is an 8-week day program for campers ages 2-and-a-half to 11, running from June 22 to Aug. 14 at the preschool, located at 5053 Woodbridge Ave. in Edison.

There is a choice of a half- or full-day program, three or five days per week. If you choose three days, you can choose which three days your child comes.

The campers are divided into groups based on age. The preschool campers have circle time discussing letters, numbers, shapes, colors, the calendar and the theme for the week. The older campers participate in organized games and more intricate arts and crafts. Weekly activities for all groups include arts and crafts, outdoor play, games and theme specific activities.

We have special events at the camp weekly including a dinosaur show, snow cone truck, bubble show and magic show. We will also go on one field trip to Kidz Village in Woodbridge.

Our facility has air-conditioned rooms and an outside play area.

Registration is now open. For information, visit www.wesleysummercamp.net. For a tour or appointment to register, call 732-738-0885 or email wesleypreschool1@verizon.net.

For more information, visit www.wesleypreschool.net