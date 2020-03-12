YMCA invites community to support children, families and seniors in need

Annual Campaign Chairman Ted Nappi, left to right, joins fellow YMCA board members Russ Azzarello and Robert Weiss at the launch at the Old Bridge Family YMCA.PHOTO COURTESY OF YMCA OF GREATER MONMOUTH COUNTY

OLD BRIDGE – Providing families affordable childcare, increasing youth access to water safety skills and reducing isolation among seniors are three ways the YMCA of Greater Monmouth County – of which the YMCA of Old Bridge is a part – helps to strengthen the community.

“The Y is here for all,” President and CEO Laurie Goganzer said in a prepared statement. “Regardless of age, income or background, the Y exists to nurture potential and to help make everyone stronger. From giving kids a solid start to education in our childcare programs to building a caring community of active seniors, the Y is making an important difference every day.”

To ensure that the Y can continue its commitment to individuals and families in need of vital programs, the charitable organization has launched its annual community campaign, Our Purpose is Deeper than Our Pools.

The community appeal seeks to raise $114,000 during an eight-week period to support an overall goal of $265,000, Annual Campaign Chairman Ted Nappi, a member of the Y Board of Directors, said in the statement.

“Every donation to the campaign is like a splash in the pool – the ripples keep going,” Nappi said in the statement. “All campaign proceeds go right back into the community in the form of financial assistance for individuals and families to access essential Y programs, and to underwrite community health and education initiatives such as water safety and chronic disease prevention.”

More than 30 community volunteers are helping the Y raise support for the campaign, which runs through April 10, said Y board member Christian Buckman, who is serving as chairperson of the community appeal.

“When you give to the annual campaign, you aren’t giving to the Y,” Buckman said in the statement, “you are giving through the Y to our neighbors in need.”

This year, the Y hopes to raise $1 million in total philanthropy, which in addition to the annual campaign, includes fundraising events and foundation and community grants, according to the statement.

Since its merger in September 2019, the YMCA of Greater Monmouth County serves more than 36,000 people across Monmouth County, as well as areas of southern Middlesex County and portions of Ocean County.

Residents and businesses can make a tax-deductible donation by check or credit card at www.ymcanj.org/donate.

For more information about the campaign or Y programs and services, visit www.ymcanj.org.