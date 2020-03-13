Caoimhín Ó Raghallaigh and Dan Trueman to perform “The Fate of Bones” at Princeton University

1 / 4 Caoimhín Ó Raghallaigh (left) and Dan Trueman (right) will perform tracks from their new album "The Fate of Bones” at Princeton University on March 29.PHOTO COURTESY OF DAN TRUEMAN 2 / 4 Caoimhín Ó Raghallaigh (center) set to perform tracks from "The Fate of Bones” album in Princeton on March 29.PHOTO COURTESY OF DAN TRUEMAN 3 / 4 Dan Trueman will perform tracks from the new album "The Fate of Bones” in Princeton on March 29.PHOTO COURTESY OF DAN TRUEMAN 4 / 4 Dan Trueman (left) and Caoimhín Ó Raghallaigh (right) will perform tracks from their new album "The Fate of Bones” on Princeton University's campus on March 29.PHOTO COURTESY OF DAN TRUEMAN ❮ ❯

Caoimhín Ó Raghallaigh and Dan Trueman are set to perform tracks from their new album “The Fate of Bones” at Princeton University on March 29.

The free concert will take place at 3 p.m. in Taplin Auditorium, inside of Fine Hall.

The concert features tracks from the duo’s new album, which will be officially released in April.

According to Princeton University officials, the album will feature 12 tracks of music the two musicians have co-written on their 10-string Hardanger d’Amore fiddles.

Officials added that Ó Raghallaigh is one of the leading Irish fiddlers of his generation.

He is well known for his traditional fiddling through his award-winning records with uilleann piper Mick O’Brien, his style of playing deeply informed by years of study of old recordings of fiddlers from the sliabh luachra region in southwest Ireland.

His duo records with Garth Knox (founding violist of the renowned Arditti Quartet) and our own Dan Trueman (Professor of Music at Princeton), exploring quiet sonorities, “tunes” that fragment and gather in unexpected ways, improvisation and unconventional song forms.

According to officials, in recent years Ó Raghallaigh has achieved further renown through his ensembles ‘This Is How We Fly and The Gloaming’ (which also includes former long-term visiting fellow and current Global Scholar Iarla Ó Lionáird); these groups have performed on many of the most renowned venues across the world, including Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, the Sydney Opera House, Union Chapel (London), Royal Albert Hall, and others, and they range widely from traditional music to improvisational, experimental music, owing their range in large part to Caoimhín’s abilities and vision, his commitment to going deeply traditional, while also working beyond its edges.

Trueman is also a musician: a fiddler, a collaborator, a teacher, a developer of new instruments, a composer of music for ensembles of all shapes and sizes.

He has worked with ensembles such as So Percussion, the PRISM Quartet, Eighth Blackbird, Gallicantus, the JACK Quartet, as well as individuals like scientist Naomi Leonard, choreographer Rebecca Lazier, poet Paul Muldoon, and director Mark DeChiazza.

According to officials, Trueman’s work has been recognized by fellowships, grants, commissions, and awards from the Guggenheim Foundation, the Barlow Endowment, the Bessies, the Fulbright Commission, the American Composers Forum, and the American Council of Learned Societies.

Officials added that Trueman is also a professor of music and director of the Princeton Sound Kitchen at Princeton University.

Additional performances by the duo include New York, Cork, London, Paris, and Dublin throughout March and April, according to officials.

In a related event, Caoimhín Ó Raghallaigh will discuss “Music from an Elliptical Orbit: Tunes, Tuning and the Gravitational Pull?” in a conversation at Chancellor Green Rotunda on the Princeton University campus on March 26 at 4:30 p.m.

In this talk, Ó Raghallaigh will explore some of his most rewarding collaborations, digging a little into the process of creating new music with diverse people, sharing some new recordings, and examining how his relationship with tunes and tuning has evolved over time.

Both the concert and the talk are free and co-sponsored by the Humanities Council together with the Department of Music.

For more information about the concert and talk, visit www.princetonuniversityconcerts.org.