Fay to lead new way for Princeton Day School athletics

Katie Fay is the new leader at the helm of Princeton Day School athletics and physical education.

She was recently announced by school officials after Princeton Day conducted a national search for the position.

“This was really a unique opportunity to continue advancing the school that I love, but in a new way. I was an athlete my whole life, I continue to believe in lifelong fitness, and this is really an exciting time at Princeton Day School,” Fay said.

According to officials, the search for an athletic director generated more than 200 applications.

Fay’s appointment comes as the school constructs a new athletics center and additions to physical education.

“Investments have been made in all areas of the school to enhance their experience. There is an energy on campus and excitement around the new athletic facility,” Fay said. “The athletic center with a field house, a squash wing joining the Lisa McGraw Skating Rink and the ropes course are only contributing to the energy on campus.”

She added that to to be a part of that and lead program really appealed to her.

“One of the key parts of this position is that it is director of athletics and physical education. We are bringing those two under one umbrella of leadership for the first time,” Fay said. “It will allow for both upper school and lower school programs to flourish. This will impact every student at the school. All of the students will have access to our new facilities.”

Fay joined Princeton Day School in August 2009 as the associate director of the Annual Fund. She would become director of Annual Giving in 2010. Then in 2013 Fay was named director of annual giving for ‘Thrive! Campaign,’ according to school officials.

“”With a new facility set to open this fall, the opportunities present today in our athletic program are as rich as at any time in our school’s history. Fay’s charge is broad and comprehensive, spanning everything from incorporating squash and ropes instruction into Lower School physical education to ensuring that every college-bound senior who aspires to play sports at the next level is in the strongest position to do so,” Head of School Paul Stellato said.

He explained that PDS has found its disciplined champion in Fay.

“In very short order, we will want to determine conference alignments, review independent school competition at the varsity level, expand wellness programming and offerings across divisions, and, of greatest importance, ensure that the pride we take in the efforts and accomplishments of our athletes is evident throughout the school,” Stellato said.

Before PDS, Fay graduated from Duke with a bachelor of arts in History, magna cum laude, earning membership in the National College Honors Society and the national history honor society, Phi Alpha Theta.

School officials, added that after college she joined Lehman Brothers, first in New York and then in London, where she worked for five years in a senior position with a group covering clients throughout the United Kingdom and continental Europe.

Fay finished her finance career in 2009, as vice president of marketing and investor relations with Marathon Asset Management.