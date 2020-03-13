Helping Us All Proceed Onward

1 / 2 In Disney and Pixar's "Onward," brothers Ian and Barley (voiced by Tom Holland and Chris Pratt) are given a gift that allows them to conjure their dad-half of him, anyway-for one magical day. Their subsequent quest to conjure the rest of him is filled with magic, impossible obstacles and some unforgettable moments. Directed by Dan Scanlon and produced by Kori Rae, "Onward" opens in U.S. theaters on March 6, 2020. © 2019 Disney/Pixar. All Rights Reserved. 2 / 2 CONJURING DAD - In Disney and Pixar's "Onward," mom Laurel Lightfoot (voiced by Julia Louis-Dreyfus) presents her sons Ian and Barley (voiced by Tom Holland and Chris Pratt) with a special gift from their late father on Ian's 16th birthday. But when an accompanying spell meant to magically conjure their dad for one day goes awry, they embark on a quest fraught with some of the most unexpected obstacles. Directed by Dan Scanlon and produced by Kori Rae, "Onward" opens in U.S. theaters on March 6, 2020. © 2019 Disney/Pixar. All Rights Reserved. ❮ ❯

× 1 / 2 In Disney and Pixar's "Onward," brothers Ian and Barley (voiced by Tom Holland and Chris Pratt) are given a gift that allows them to conjure their dad-half of him, anyway-for one magical day. Their subsequent quest to conjure the rest of him is filled with magic, impossible obstacles and some unforgettable moments. Directed by Dan Scanlon and produced by Kori Rae, "Onward" opens in U.S. theaters on March 6, 2020. © 2019 Disney/Pixar. All Rights Reserved. 2 / 2 CONJURING DAD - In Disney and Pixar's "Onward," mom Laurel Lightfoot (voiced by Julia Louis-Dreyfus) presents her sons Ian and Barley (voiced by Tom Holland and Chris Pratt) with a special gift from their late father on Ian's 16th birthday. But when an accompanying spell meant to magically conjure their dad for one day goes awry, they embark on a quest fraught with some of the most unexpected obstacles. Directed by Dan Scanlon and produced by Kori Rae, "Onward" opens in U.S. theaters on March 6, 2020. © 2019 Disney/Pixar. All Rights Reserved. ❮ ❯

By Paul Hall

Fun and frivolity are usually right at home in animated films. While many of these offerings lean on a throwaway, light plot to deal with the youngest moviegoers in attendance, the new film Onward from Disney and Pixar deals with death, growth and familial love during the awkward teenage years and allows the older kids a moment to connect.

Ian (voice of Tom Holland) is an elf ready to celebrate his 16th birthday. He’s shy and has always been a kid who internalizes his feelings. But as he prepares to face his new life as a 16-year-old, he yearns to do some things a bit differently. He wants to invite kids from school to a party, learn to drive and overall put some of his anxiety behind him. But it is immediately evident that even though a day is turning on the calendar, he’s still got some growing to go.

Ian lives with his older brother Barley (Chris Pratt) and his mom (Julia Louis-Dreyfus). His father passed away when Ian was extremely young and, although Barley has memories of him, Ian just longs to have known him.

As Ian turns 16, he receives a special gift: a magical staff accompanied by a spell to bring his dad back to life for just one more day. But when the spell goes awry and only the lower half of his body appears, Ian and Barley must set off on a legendary quest to secure a gem that will help them retry the spell so they can enjoy the one day of their dad’s company with his whole body intact.

Onward is by no means a light and airy offering. The film has light moments courtesy of its well-cast voice talent in Holland and Pratt, but it deals with difficult topics for today’s teens. With the prevalence of fidget spinners and cubes, along with a variety of coping tools, it is evident that so many children are dealing with anxiety on a regular basis. A mainstream film like this is long overdue to address, in a lighter-than-normal way, the real issues teens face. I do worry that it won’t find the audience it deserves, as people tend to shy away from this type of heavy material.

I liked Onward, and the more I thought about the film, the more I connected with it. Death has played a real role in many Disney films, but Onward deals with the topic in an adult manner using animation, and that is refreshing.

You won’t be singing the songs or remembering belly laughs when you leave the theater. You will, however, be able to push onward in your own life, whether dealing with grief, anxiety or normal growing pains.

Everyone who is growing up, or has grown up, can relate to moving on with their life, and if this film helps a couple of kids cope, enjoy what they have, and just live, well, that will be another success for Pixar.

Paul’s Grade: B

Onward

Rated PG

Voices of: Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Octavia Spencer

Director: Dan Scanlon

NEW THIS WEEK

Bloodshot

Rated PG-13

Stars: Vin Diesel, Eiza Gonzalez, Sam Heughan, Toby Kebbell, Guy Pearce

Director: David S. F. Wilson

Ray Garrison (Diesel) is a soldier who was recently killed in action. The mysterious RST corporation brings him back to life as an unstoppable force that heals instantly to use for their own purposes. But memories have a way of being altered, and Garrison is tired of being manipulated in this revenge story based on a bestselling comic book.

The Hunt

Rated R

Stars: Betty Gilpin, Ethan Suplee, Emma Roberts, Hilary Swank

Director: Craig Zobel

Kidnapped and dropped into the middle of a field, 12 strangers realize they are unwittingly participating in an elaborate game. Hunted for sport, they will try to survive and expose those behind the twisted endeavor.

The Informer

Rated R

Stars: Joel Kinnaman, Rosamund Pike, Common, Ana de Armas, Clive Owen

Director: Andrea Di Stefano

Prisons, informants, drugs, and a battle between the FBI and the New York Police Department are at the center of this thrill-packed exploration of one man’s work as an informant. He tries to survive a harsh environment and find his way home to his family, but can he?

I Still Believe

Rated PG

Stars: KJ Apa, Britt Robertson, Gary Sinise, Shania Twain

Directors: Andrew Erwin, Jon Erwin

Based on the real-life story of singer Jeremy Camp (Apa) and some of the storms that impacted his life and career.

My Spy

Rated PG-13

Stars: Dave Bautista, Chloe Coleman, Kristen Schaal, Ken Jeong

Director: Peter Segal

When an undercover CIA agent is discovered by a 9-year-old, he will have no choice other than to teach her some of his tricks.