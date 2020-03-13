Husband and wife from Woodbridge test presumptive positive for coronavirus

WOODBRIDGE – Mayor John E. McCormac announced that state health officials advised the Woodbridge Township Department of Health & Human Services that two elderly township residents had tested positive for te coronavirus (COVID-19).

The husband and wife in their mid-seventies and both are currently hospitalized, according to information released on March 13.

The Department of Health did not release further information as of press time.

“The Township Department of Health and Human Services is in constant communication with the New Jersey Department of Health and is actively investigating any social contact regarding the elderly residents,” McCormac said in the statement.

On a related matter, McCormac reported that the Woodbridge Township School District

will close schools March 16-20.

For updated information, call 1-800-222-1222 or visit nj.gov/health.