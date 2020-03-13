Jewish Family Services remains open in Milltown and Monroe as crisis center

Jewish Family Services is a social services agency dedicated to serving the community, particularly in times of great need. Its team is continually monitoring developments with respect to the COVID-19 virus and taking all reasonable precautions to ensure the safety of our clients, volunteers and staff.

At this time, JFS intends to serve its role as a community crisis center. Its two offices in Milltown and Monroe remain open in order to provide crucial services such as counseling, food pantries and more.