Jewish Family Services remains open in Milltown and Monroe as crisis center

Jewish Family Services is a social services agency dedicated to serving the community, particularly in times of great need. Its team is continually monitoring developments with respect to the COVID-19 virus and taking all reasonable precautions to ensure the safety of our clients, volunteers and staff.
At this time, JFS intends to serve its role as a community crisis center. Its two offices in Milltown and Monroe remain open in order to provide crucial services such as counseling, food pantries and more.
For more information or to speak with a counselor, call 732-777-1940 or email office@jfsmiddlesex.org.