Lawrence Township public schools go to online learning

The Lawrence Township Public School District will move ahead to a virtual/remote learning environment beginning on March 16 in response to the threat posed by the spread of the coronavirus, school district officials said.

The school district will provide an outline of its virtual/remote learning plans in the coming days, said Superintendent of Schools Ross Kasun. Home instruction for each grade level will be posted on the district website at www.ltps.org.

“We are well equipped to deliver instruction remotely, as all students in grades 6-12 have Chromebooks issued by the district,” Kasun said.

The measure extends through the school district’s spring break, which is scheduled for April 6-10.

“At this point, we anticipate our schools will reopen April 14,” Kasun said, adding that the district will follow the guidelines provided by public health officials.

Information will be posted on the school district website or sent through verified social media accounts, Kasun said. Staff members are committed to the students and do not take their responsibilities lightly, he said.

Also, all after-school, evening and weekend activities are either canceled or postponed, Kasun said. All rental activities and facility use events have been canceled.

Athletic practices and competitions are canceled until further notice, Kasun said. More information will follow about the spring athletic season.

“This is an evolving situation that may require further changes,” Kasun said. Parents will be notified of such changes, he said.