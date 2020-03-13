Millstone officials adjust contract for development of new park

MILLSTONE – The Township Committee has approved several change orders in connection with the first phase of work at Millstone Park, a 186-acre recreation facility that is being developed on Red Valley Road.

In 2016, committee members awarded a contract to Meco Inc. for $3.43 million for the phase one work at Millstone Township’s newest park.

In March 2017, a change order reduced the contract from $3.43 million to $3.4 million. The first change order was made as a result of the township reducing the scope of the project’s curing, drainage and lighting, and including existing drainage structure repairs at the park’s lake with the project.

In September 2017, a second change order reduced the contract from $3.4 million to $3.38 million. The change order was made as a result of the township requiring changes to the project’s storm water design, lighting and well.

In October 2017, a third change order reduced the contract by $1,000, from $3.383 million to $3.382 million, as a result of changes to the storm water design and soil condition.

In May 2018, a fourth change order increased the contract from $3.38 million to $3.4 million as a result of additional changes to the storm water detention basins, electrical service for field lightning, the removal of a two-car garage and changes to street lights.

On March 4, the fifth and most recent change order restored the contract with Meco Inc. to its original amount of $3.43 million. The change covered the demolition of two existing buildings, and new driveways, bollards and sidewalks.

The first phase of Millstone Park’s development involved site work and grading, the construction of a park building, the construction of a children’s play area and the installation of lighting on three general purpose fields.

The committee also awarded a $497,000 contract to JNP Excavating for the construction of the park building and a $532,000 contract to Quality Electrical for the installation of lighting on the three playing fields.

Municipal officials have said when Millstone Park is completed, the facility will have nine general purpose sports fields (six with lights), a trail for walking, jogging and horseback riding, and a boat-accessible pond that can be used for fishing and irrigation.

The park building will have restrooms and a kitchen serving facility, but no stoves. Cooking will be provided by a portable food cart as needed.