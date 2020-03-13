Old Bridge School District closes after parent of child has presumptive positive case of COVID-19

OLD BRIDGE – Old Bridge Public Schools are taking precautions after learning a parent of a child in the district has a presumptive positive case of novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

At approximately 6 p.m. on March 12, school officials were advised of the case through local health authorities and the Office of Emergency Management in the township.

“While the child was not in school today [March 12], the child is also exhibiting COVID-19-like symptoms,” the district said in a notice.

“Out of an abundance of caution” the district closed schools from March 13-16 to reassess the status of the community. All after school and school sponsored activities have been canceled.

The district will provide further instructions for online schooling next week if the closure is extended.

For more information, visit www.oldbridgeadmin.org/.