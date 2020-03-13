Located at 144 Tices Lane in East Brunswick, the Raritan Valley YMCA’s Camp Yomeca is more than just a day camp. It teaches life skills in a progressive experience for ages 3-15. Activities include daily swim lessons from professional instructors, athletic activities that promote healthy lifestyles, plus trips that explore science, art, nature and more.

Camp Yomeca is advantageous for parents as well. Traditional camp hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., however campers can be dropped off as early as 6 a.m. and picked up as late as 7 p.m at no extra cost. Activities are scheduled during the extended hours to keep campers engaged and to offer an enjoyable experience. Lunch may also be provided to campers at a minimal additional cost.

Dates encompass 11 weeks, from June 22 to Sept. 4. Campers pay only for the weeks they use, even if nonconsecutive. Prices are all-inclusive of trips, a.m./p.m. care, swim lessons and all other activities.

The next camp open house will be from 10 a.m. to noon on March 14.

Camp details are available at RaritanValleyYMCA.org. Call the Y at 732-257-4114 with any questions.