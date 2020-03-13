MILLTOWN – Students in Milltown Public Schools will learn remotely next week in the wake of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Schools Superintendent Stephanie Brown, in a notice on the district website, announced the schools will be closed from March 16-20 “in an effort to act in an abundance of caution in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“More details will be forthcoming from the school main offices and your child’s teachers regarding daily attendance and online instruction,” Brown said. “At this point, unless directed from the state, the school buildings will remain open, in order to allow for scheduled meetings, practices and other business to continue as usual.”

Brown said she will continue to assess the situation, both daily and weekly, in order to provide any relevant updates.

For more information, visit www.milltownps.org/.