Students in Monroe Township Schools will learn remotely next week

MONROE – Students in the Monroe Township Schools will learn remotely next week in wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Schools Superintendent Dori Alvich sent a letter to parents and guardians about the district’s decision to close schools from March 16-20.

“This closing is an effort to follow the recommendations for social distancing,” she said in the letter, adding the district will reassess for the future after the week.

Schools will send out specific instructions to students on how to access learning materials and the staff will engage with students each day, Alvich said.

The superintendent said printed copies can be provided for students without access to technology or internet.

All activities and athletic events are canceled during the week.

The schools and district offices will continue to operate with essential staff only.

For more information, visit www.monroe.k12.nj.us/.