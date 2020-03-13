The ‘best summer ever’ starts at the YMCA of Metuchen, Edison, Woodbridge & South Amboy

×

The “best summer ever” is right around the corner and the YMCA of MEWSA (Metuchen, Edison, Woodbridge and South Amboy) has 10 camps to choose from to fit every family’s needs. Camp locations include Edison, Metuchen, Woodbridge, South Amboy, Avenel, Piscataway and Colonia.

The YMCA of MEWSA offers camp activities to make sure kids and teens in our community are adventurous, active and healthy this summer. YMCA camp programs offer fun and unique experiences with an opportunity to explore the outdoors, meet new friends, discover new interests and create memories that last a lifetime.

YMCA camps offer traditional, specialty and extended care camps with enrichment and STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, math) programs.

A leading nonprofit committed to nurturing the potential of youth, the Y has been a leader in providing summer camp for more than 132 years. The YMCA of MEWSA continues to give youth an enriching, safe experience with caring staff and volunteers who model positive values that help build their children’s character.