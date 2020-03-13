The Hebrew Corner offers a flexible, meaningful Jewish education experience

The Hebrew Corner is a modern, independent Hebrew school and Jewish learning center serving the non affiliated families of Monmouth, Middlesex and Ocean counties.

Our classes begin at third grade and extend through bar and bat mitzvah. We prepare our students for bar and bat mitzvah as well as officiate at private services which can take place at a location of your choice.

As a liberal school, girls enjoy full participation. We offer once weekly classes and/or private instruction. The Hebrew Corner has an inclusive approach to Judaism and serves students from a variety of backgrounds including interfaith families.

Our small classes and accommodating approach make us a welcoming environment for learning challenged students. In addition to Hebrew, the students learn Bible, holidays, history and Israel. Weekly classes (2 hours) are offered Sundays – Thursdays.

The Hebrew Corner is a wonderful alternative for all those seeking an affordable, flexible and meaningful Hebrew and Jewish education for their children or themselves.

We are pleased to accept students for the 2020-21 school year.

The Hebrew Corner is located at 7 S. Main St., Marlboro. For more information, call 732-995-0419, email info@thehebrewcorner.com or visit www.thehebrewcorner.com.