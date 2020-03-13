Will there by more ‘Sanditon’ on PBS?

Question: I just finished watching Sanditon on Masterpiece, which I loved all the way up to its incomplete end. Is it really possible there may not be a second season of this delightful series? [Spoiler Alert] And that we might never see the two romantic lead characters of Charlotte and Sidney, who were so cruelly separated by fate and circumstance in the final episode, be reunited? This is outrageous! Have we really seen the last of Sanditon? —Janet

Matt Roush: For now, I’m sorry to say, that’s all he wrote — “he” being Andrew Davies, who adapted and extended the unfinished novel by Jane Austen, who died before she could write very much of the story at all. As we have reported, the original broadcaster, England’s ITV, opted not to continue with a second season when ratings didn’t live up to expectations. And this happened before the Masterpiece run even began in January. (When I binge-watched the series a few months ago to write my enthusiastic review, I was similarly chagrined to realize the story was going to stop so abruptly on this unhappy note.) Read between the lines, however, and there is hope from the series’ producers that because Sanditon made a splash in the U.S. that there may be a way to keep the show going. Let’s hope so. But at the moment, until there is new news, it’s very much in limbo.

