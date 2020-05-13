Community Bulletin Board: the North and South Brunswick Sentinel (for May 13)

Editor’s note: In light of recent events related to coronavirus, some organizations have decided to cancel their upcoming programs. Please check the status of any event before attending.

North Brunswick Township announced the following events and programs related to Memorial Day:

A patriotic art slideshow from elementary-aged students will lead into a panel discussion with administrators from Linwood Middle School and North Brunswick Township High School as well as local veterans and Assemblyman Joe Danielson.

The programs will air on North Brunswick Channel 15 at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and (pending township meeting) 9 p.m. May 20-24.

A wartime research project by students from the middle and high schools will air at the same times and dates.

The 2020 Memorial Day Ceremony will air at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and (pending township meeting) 9 p.m. May 25-31.

The 41st annual North Brunswick Memorial Day 5K Run/Walk 2020 is now virtual. Complete the 5K anywhere, anytime, through May 25.

Registration fee is $5. Sign up at run signup.com/race/NJ/northbrunswick/NB5K

The leaderboard will be shown at approximately 3 p.m. on May 25 on the North Brunswick Department of Parks, Recreation & Community Services Facebook and Instagram pages, as well as the township website.

Residents are asked to hang flags from their homes, and/or chalk their driveways, sharing a message of support for the sacrifices made by those who served in wartime and honoring lives that were lost.

For more information, email Lou Ann Benson of the North Brunswick Department of Parks, Recreation & Community Services at lbenson@northbrunswicknj.gov.

The North Brunswick Board of Education conference meeting at 7 p.m. on May 20 and regular meeting at 7 p.m. May 27 will be held remotely using Zoom video conferencing technology.

For instructions on how to access the meetings and make comment during the public participation sessions, visit www.nbtschools.org

Central Jersey Family Health Consortium is offering a series of virtual support groups.

A New Dad Support Group for expectant and new fathers with babies under 1 year old will be held at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, co-facilitated by a therapist and an experienced father of twins.

Registration is required by emailing Pat Vena at pvena@cjfhc.org.

A New Mom Support Group for pregnant and new moms with babies under 1 year old will be held in English at 1 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays and in Spanish at 1 p.m. Wednesdays.

To register in English, email Pat Vena at pvena@cjfhc.org. To register in Spanish, email Mariella Flores at mflores@cjfhc.org.

The Listening Hearts and Minds Support Group is held at 6 p.m. Tuesdays for pregnant and parenting women, co-facilitated by experienced counselors. Topics include parenting skills, coping with COVID-19, stress management, keeping mental health and meditation.

Pre-registration required by contacting Deena Cohen at dcohen@cjfhc.org or 888-633-5502.

CJFHC is located at 30 Silverline Dr., Second Floor, Suite 1, North Brunswick.

For more information, visit www.cjfhc.org or call 732-937-5437.

To continue providing service to the North Brunswick community in these “virtual times,” the North Brunswick Public Library has launched its own YouTube channel.

Though the library remains closed, librarians are regularly creating fun and educational videos ranging from craft demonstrations and book talks to poetry readings and instructional lessons on how to use several of the library’s awesome databases.

Soon, the library hopes to broadcast its videos on North Brunswick’s own TV-15.

Visit www.youtube.com/channel/UC1WP7DqpscPLtBsIOBSepXQ to subscribe to the channel.

The North Brunswick community is invited to purchase a #NBSTRONG t-shirt, with 100% of the proceeds directly benefitting the North Brunswick Food Bank.

Shirts are $20 and available in children’s, ladies and men’s sizes. Orders are due by May 22.

Payment can be made via Venmo or Paypal via forms.gle/8TtcGyDupe3hhv1V7. Orders will be shipped directly.

For more information, email Meg Wright at mwright@nbtschools.org.

The fundraiser is sponsored by the North Brunswick Township High School SOS Committee.

Residents of South Brunswick are able to preregister and pick up food twice a week at the Municipal Building, 540 Ridge Road, Monmouth Junction section of South Brunswick.

Drive-thru is available from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Register to receive food by emailing jwert@sbtnj.net by 1 p.m. the day prior to pickup. After you register you will receive a confirmation number which you will show on the day of your pickup.

On your pickup day you will pull around to the rear of the building and pull up to the drive thru. Upon arriving you will show one of the employees the confirmation number from your phone or you can write it on a piece of paper and hold it up to the window.

An employee will place the boxes in your trunk after verifying your confirmation number. Food will not be distributed without a confirmation number.

Remain in your vehicle and keep your windows rolled up at all times.

This program is for South Brunswick residents only.

For more information, call Wert at 732-329-4000, ext. 7674.

Bentley Community Services (BCS) has been selected as a beneficiary of the Stop & Shop Community Bag Program at Stop & Shop, 24 Summerfield Blvd., Dayton section of South Brunswick, for May.

BCS is a non-profit providing for families, seniors and individuals in need by creating access to fresh, healthy foods weekly, offsetting/eliminating weekly grocery bills so they can be self-sufficient. The center is located in South Brunswick but services the greater Central Jersey area.

BCS will receive a $1 donation every time the reusable Community Bag ($2.50) is purchased at the Dayton location during May, unless otherwise directed by the customer through the Giving Tag attached to the bag.

BCS is located at 4064 Route 1 in Monmouth Junction. For more information, call 908-227-0684, or visit www.bentleycommunityservices.org or www.facebook.com/bentleycommunityservices/

For more information on the Stop & Shop Community Bag Program, visit stopandshop.bags4mycause.com.



Mayor Francis “Mac” Womack and the Township Council will recognize North Brunswick children who are being good sports at home by personalizing a certificate acknowledging their citizenship.

Email Womack at mayorwomack@northbrunswicknj.gov

North Brunswick instituted a shopping information tip line to offer information for residents who need to find certain items.

Call 732-247-0922, ext. 272 to share information from a recent shopping experience, either physical or online, such as how long the lines were, what items were out of stock, etc.

Volunteers Carol Leigh Womack, Mary Ann Cafferty and Sue Malvone will update a podcast every few days. The first is available at m.youtube.com/watch?feature=youtu.be&v=mIhsgRo8SO0

To file a business complaint, call 732-735-9232.

The top 10 poems have been selected for the 2020 NAMI NJ Dara Axelrod Expressive Arts Mental Health Poetry Contest based on the theme of “battling our challenges with superpowers.”

NAMI NJ (National Alliance on Mental Illness) members and friends can vote online for the top three poems through May 31. All poems entered into the contest will be showcased on NAMI NJ’s Poetry Corner webpage in the coming months.

The poems are listed in alphabetical order by poem name; the author names are temporarily omitted for fair voting: Cosmic Revelation, D.I.D., Hello my name is: Resilience, Metamorphosis, My Survival Story, Signs, Silence, The good the bad and the mental illness, Untitled and Visibility.

Vote online at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScXO_T5z59SYT0yfYZWD8p__l2lY9CPenSF2Uby645myyQK9w/viewform

Quaran-Teen-Ed: Apart But Not Alone is a PSA contest for New Jersey high school students.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Express your creativity by sharing how you are coping and keeping your mind and body healthy. The PSA will provide support to other youth who may be going through a difficult time.

Enter a digital poster, size 11-inch by 11-inch (1080 by 1080 pixels) as a jpg file; a poem, short essay or lyrics, 300 words max, as a pdf file; or a 30-60 second video as an mp4 file.

Entries must include a reference to 2nd Floor Youth Helpline 888-222-2228. Provide accurate and factual information from other reliable sources. Incorporate the message and phrase “Apart But Not Alone.”

Attach the submission and email to contest@empowersomerset.com. Subject line should state County, Name, Contest Submission. Include first and last name, name of high school, grade, project title, contact phone number and email, and parent/guardian name and contact information for approval.

Winners will be chosen by regional community leaders and celebrity judge Joetta Clark Diggs, a four-time Olympian.

Prizes range from $100 to $400. Winning entries will be posted on various social media outlets.

Deadline is 10 p.m. on May 31. Winners will be announced on June 8.

United Way of Central Jersey continues its free VITA tax preparation using a new online platform for households and individuals with an income of $65,000 and less.

This platform requires patrons to give consent, and to upload their documents to a secured portal site with United Way.

Taxpayers can expect a 7-10 day turnaround.

Taxpayers/patrons from all VITA host locations can have their returns prepared remotely: Alexander F. Jankowski Community Center, Anshe Emeth, Carteret Public Library, Edison Township Library (Main), Elijah’s Promise, Highland Park Senior Center, Jamesburg Public Library, Jewish Renaissance Foundation, Middlesex County College, North Brunswick Library, Perth Amboy Library, Piscataway Senior Center, Puerto Rican Action Board, The New Brunswick Public Library, The South Amboy Library, Sayreville Senior Center, Silverline, United Way of Central Jersey, Westergard Library.

This free program is open to all, regardless of county or state.

For more information, visit UWCJTaxPrep.as.me/ or call United Way of Central Jersey at 732-247-3730 and leave a voicemail for a callback, or send an email to vita@uwcj.org for any issues scheduling an appointment.

The United Way of Central Jersey’s COVID-19 Recovery Fund will assist individuals and families affected by the novel coronavirus with crucial basic expenses including rent, utilities, prescription medication/medical supplies, child care and food.

United Way will work with trusted community partners to identify individuals and families most in need of this temporary support.

Donations to the UWCJ COVID-19 Support Fund may be made online at www.uwcj.org . Checks made payable to United Way may be mailed to United Way of Central Jersey, 32 Ford Ave., Milltown 08850.

The Antonia Maria Foundation and Day One Sober Living will hold their 2020 spring gala, Celebrate a New Day, from 7-11 p.m. on Sept. 17 at the South Gate Manor, 260 South St., Freehold.

The second annual gala will launch the partnership with Day One to help revolutionize sober living care for women in New Jersey. Together, the two organizations will be opening Leo’s House, a recovery home for women following in the footsteps of Gracie’s House. Both are located in North Brunswick.

The gala was rescheduled from April. Anyone with pre-purchased tickets who is unable to attend will have their money refunded.

For information on tickets or sponsorship, call 732-823-8350.

Open beds are available at Gracie’s House in North Brunswick for women who are recovering from addiction and trauma.

Call 888-633-2693 or email info@antoniamariafoundation.org to schedule an interview.

Gracie’s House is located at 828 Livingston Ave., North Brunswick. For more information, visit antoniamariafoundation.org.

The South Brunswick Senior Golf Association is accepting new members for the 2020 season.

Players golf every Tuesday at Tamarack Golf Course in East Brunswick.

For more information, call John Fuller at 732-297-0387 or Joe Saffiotti at 732-297-3389.

North Brunswick Township is accepting submissions for its Veterans Park Memorial Paver Donation Project.

Any resident who has a family member who served in the United States military during a wartime period can honor them at Veterans Park on Roosevelt Avenue with a 4-inch-by-8-inch brick engraved with their name, branch of service, rank, conflict and period of service.

All engraving will be done in upper case. There is a maximum of three lines with 15 letters/spaces/punctuation marks per line.

Checks in the amount of $75 should be made payable to the Township of North Brunswick and mailed with the name, mailing address, telephone and email to the Veterans Paver Donation Project, c/o the Department of Parks, Recreation & Community Services, 710 Hermann Road, North Brunswick 08902.

For more information, call Lou Ann Benson at 732-247-0922, ext. 475.

The Township of North Brunswick will continue honoring veterans with a secondary street signs at township roads.

Applications for wartime veterans are received throughout the year. The honored veterans must be a past or current resident of North Brunswick.

The requirements can be found at www.northbrunswicknj.gov; on Facebook; or at the Municipal Building at the Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Services, 710 Hermann Road, North Brunswick.

For more information, contact Lou Ann Benson at lbenson@northbrunswicknj.gov.

Monroe Township Jewish War Veterans Post 609 is collecting United States and foreign stamps, both on and off envelopes.

Stamps are used by veterans as hobbies and as therapy to support medical staff at VA Medical Centers nationwide.

Stamps are not traded or sold; they are forwarded to veteran patients at no charge.

Also requested are DVDs suitable for veterans at those locations.

Send all items to JWV Post 609, c/o Charles Koppelman, 6 Yarmouth Dr., Monroe 08831-4742.

Jewish Family Services of Middlesex County will hold its One Community Gala for 2020 at 5 p.m. on June 14 at Classical Caterers at Congregation B’Nai Tikvah, 1001 Finnegans Lane, North Brunswick. Dinner, dancing and auction. Honorees include community leaders David and Ellen Rabinowitz, BCB Bank and Vincent Davis, and Bill Neary. Sponsorship opportunities and journal ads are available. For more information, email JeanieJ@jfsmiddlesex.org or JudyC@jfsmiddlesex.org, or call 732-777-1940.

The fourth annual Celebrate Middlesex County event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 13 at Roosevelt Park, Parsonage Road, Edison.

Enjoy roller skating, a fishing derby, live music, entertainment, food trucks and hands-on activities.

For more information, visit middlesexcountynj.gov/celebrate.

The Redhawk Native American Arts Council will hold its annual Raritan Pow Wow from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., rain or shine, on June 20 and 21 at the Middlesex County Fairgrounds, 655 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick.

There will be Native American dancers, singers, artists, vendors, crafts, performing groups and food.

Grand entry of dancers is at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. both days.

The cost is $12 for adults and teens, $8 for children ages 6-12, $10 for seniors age 65 and older, $10 for students, and $35 online only for family four-packs.

Parking is free.

Bring lawn chairs. Leashed pets welcome.

For more information, visit www.redhawkcouncil.org. For tickets, visit raritanpw2020.eventbrite.com.

The SAMHAJ (South Asian Mental Health Awareness in Jersey) Multicultural Picnic is planned for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 11 at Thompson Park Grove 4AB, Perrineville Road and Schoolhouse Road, Monroe.

The annual NAMIWalks is scheduled for Sept. 26 at the Boardwalk at Seaside Park.

For more information, visit www.naminj.org.