Community Bulletin Board: the Sentinel (for May 13)

Editor’s note: In light of recent events related to coronavirus, some organizations have decided to cancel their upcoming programs. Please check the status of any event before attending.

The East Brunswick Jewish Center is providing minyanim twice every day, services on Shabbat and holidays, adult education classes and Lunch and Learn with the Rabbi.

Membership welcome but not necessary.

Visit www.ebjc.org/online-events for more information.

Spotswood Recreation is asking families to take photos while participating in any at-home indoor or outdoor recreational activity, including sports, games, art and cooking.

Email spotswoodrec@spotswoodboro.com to be included in a video that will celebrate the community’s commitment to flattening the curve while still having fun.

Photos are due by May 15.

The East Brunswick Public School District Community Programs Department is again offering summer Kindergarten Readiness Academy and Summer Early Learning Academy programs to all East Brunswick residents, as well as surrounding communities.

The Kindergarten Readiness Academy is designed to provide students entering kindergarten with continued quality programming prior to kindergarten. The Summer Early Learning Academy will offer a summer care program for 3 and 4 year olds who will not be entering Kindergarten in September 2020. Both programs will also concentrate on closing the learning gap that research shows traditionally occurs over summer months.

Kindergarten Readiness and Summer Early Learning will have full day and half day programs, running from June 25 to Aug. 7, with the option to attend three weeks or all six weeks.

Registration is open, and there will be a discount incentive to register for the 6-week programs by May 15. Visit www.ebnet.org/elasummer for registration instructions and program details.

Due to COVID-19, programs will be run if permitted by the State of New Jersey and in accordance with all applicable restrictions and guidelines. Refunds will be provided if the programs are unable to run.

The Early Learning Academy Preschool is again being offered for the 2020-21 school year and will begin on Sept. 8. This parent-pay program is for 3- and 4-year-old children residing in East Brunswick and surrounding areas.

Children must be 3 years of age by Oct. 31 and not age-eligible for kindergarten (5 years of age by Oct. 31). Children must also be toilet trained.

This tuition-based program is five days per week. Half-day and full-day including early morning and/or after school care are available.

The program is located in a designated section in the Hammarskjold Middle School. Transportation is the responsibility of the parent/guardian.

Visit www.ebnet.org/ela for full registration instructions, including fees and all required forms. A nonrefundable registration fee plus the first month’s tuition must be received to reserve a spot in the program. There is a discounted registration fee of $25 for those who register prior to July 1.

For more information regarding the registration process, curriculum and program content information, email commprog@ebnet.org or call 732-613-6983. For registration questions, email ebonlinepayments@ebnet.org or call 732-613-6674.

The East Brunswick Public Library is holding its annual short story contest.

The “73 Words in the 732” short story contest seeks original short stories that contain 73 words or less. Whether the inspiration is about current events or fantastical creatures, there is no set theme or topic. A panel of library staff will select the best short stories, which will appear on the library’s website.

All ages are welcome to participate. Contributors can submit their stories online at www.ebpl.org through May 26.

Raritan Valley YMCA is encouraging residents to #StayWithUs during this time, in particular by visiting the Y’s Facebook page for virtual events, programs and classes.

Adult programs include group fitness classes provided by Y360, Les Mills and from Y instructors. Programs and classes will be updated on a week-to-week basis. The ZOOM app is required; email lramos@raritanvalleyymca.org for log-in details.

The Facebook page also features live story time and creative arts with Ms. Preeti and Ms. Brenda.

Details Camp Yomeca day camp are available on the website. Online registration is open.

For more information, visit raritanvalleyymca.org.

The top 10 poems have been selected for the 2020 NAMI NJ Dara Axelrod Expressive Arts Mental Health Poetry Contest based on the theme of “battling our challenges with superpowers.”

NAMI NJ (National Alliance on Mental Illness) members and friends can vote online for the top three poems through May 31. All poems entered into the contest will be showcased on NAMI NJ’s Poetry Corner webpage in the coming months.

The poems are listed in alphabetical order by poem name; the author names are temporarily omitted for fair voting: Cosmic Revelation, D.I.D., Hello my name is: Resilience, Metamorphosis, My Survival Story, Signs, Silence, The good the bad and the mental illness, Untitled and Visibility.

Vote online at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScXO_T5z59SYT0yfYZWD8p__l2lY9CPenSF2Uby645myyQK9w/viewform

Quaran-Teen-Ed: Apart But Not Alone is a PSA contest for New Jersey high school students.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Express your creativity by sharing how you are coping and keeping your mind and body healthy. The PSA will provide support to other youth who may be going through a difficult time.

Enter a digital poster, size 11-inch by 11-inch (1080 by 1080 pixels) as a jpg file; a poem, short essay or lyrics, 300 words max, as a pdf file; or a 30-60 second video as an mp4 file.

Entries must include a reference to 2nd Floor Youth Helpline 888-222-2228. Provide accurate and factual information from other reliable sources. Incorporate the message and phrase “Apart But Not Alone.”

Attach the submission and email to contest@empowersomerset.com. Subject line should state County, Name, Contest Submission. Include first and last name, name of high school, grade, project title, contact phone number and email, and parent/guardian name and contact information for approval.

Winners will be chosen by regional community leaders and celebrity judge Joetta Clark Diggs, a four-time Olympian.

Prizes range from $100 to $400. Winning entries will be posted on various social media outlets.

Deadline is 10 p.m. on May 31. Winners will be announced on June 8.

The United Way of Central Jersey’s COVID-19 Recovery Fund will assist individuals and families affected by the novel coronavirus with crucial basic expenses including rent, utilities, prescription medication/medical supplies, child care and food.

United Way will work with trusted community partners to identify individuals and families most in need of this temporary support.

Donations to the UWCJ COVID-19 Support Fund may be made online at www.uwcj.org . Checks made payable to United Way may be mailed to United Way of Central Jersey, 32 Ford Ave., Milltown 08850.

The East Brunswick Friends of the Library is hosting a virtual author talk with Jennifer Keishin Armstrong, who will discuss her book “Seinfeldia: How the Show About Nothing Changed Everything,” at 7:30 p.m. May 14. Armstrong’s book chronicles the iconic Seinfeld television show. Her online presentation will be broadcast on Zoom at www.tinyurl.com/seinfeldia.

The Spotswood Police Department is accepting applications for the 2020 Junior Police Academy, which will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. July 13-17 at Spotswood High School, 105 Summerhill Road, Spotswood.

The academy is open to students entering sixth through 12th grades.

Applications can be picked up at Spotswood police headquarters, 77 Summerhill Road, Spotswood. Deadline to apply is June 29.

For more information, contact Detective Sgt. Edward Schapley at 732-416-1861 or eschapley@spotswoodboro.com.

Monroe Township Jewish War Veterans Post 609 is collecting United States and foreign stamps, both on and off envelopes. Stamps are used by veterans as hobbies and as therapy to support medical staff at VA Medical Centers nationwide. Stamps are not traded or sold; they are forwarded to veteran patients at no charge. Also requested are DVDs suitable for veterans at those locations. Send all items to JWV Post 609, c/o Charles Koppelman, 6 Yarmouth Dr., Monroe 08831-4742.

Playhouse 22 will present “Camelot” June 12-28. Performances are at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and at 3 p.m. Sundays.

Tickets for the main stage are $22 for adults or $20 for seniors and students.

Playhouse 22 is located at the Community Arts Center, 721 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick.

For tickets, visit www.playhouse22.org.

The Redhawk Native American Arts Council will hold its annual Raritan Pow Wow from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on June 20 and 21, rain or shine, at the Middlesex County Fairgrounds, 655 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick.

There will be Native American dancers, singers, artists, vendors, crafts, performing groups and food.

Grand entry of dancers is at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. both days.

The cost is $12 for adults and teens, $8 for children ages 6-12, $10 for seniors age 65 and older, $10 for students, and $35 online only for family four-packs.

Parking is free.

Bring lawn chairs. Leashed pets welcome.

For more information, visit www.redhawkcouncil.org. For tickets, visit raritanpw2020.eventbrite.com.

The East Brunswick Domestic Response Team is seeking volunteers.

Citizens are trained to respond to local police departments on an on-call basis to provide support and information to victims of domestic abuse.

For more information, email domesticviolence@ebpd.net.

Jewish Family Services of Middlesex County will hold its One Community Gala for 2020 at 5 p.m. on June 14 at Classical Caterers at Congregation B’Nai Tikvah, 1001 Finnegans Lane, North Brunswick.

Dinner, dancing and auction.

Honorees include community leaders David and Ellen Rabinowitz, BCB Bank and Vincent Davis, and Bill Neary.

Sponsorship opportunities and journal ads are available.

For more information, email JeanieJ@jfsmiddlesex.org or JudyC@jfsmiddlesex.org, or call 732-777-1940.

The Korean War/Defense Veterans Association Central Jersey Chapter No. 148 extends an invitation to any veterans, regardless of branch of service, who served during the war from June 25, 1950, to July 27, 1953, in any location, including Europe, or who have served in Korea from July 27, 1953, through the present.

The group meets at 10 a.m. the second Wednesday of every month —except January through April — at the Monroe Township Municipal Building, 1 Municipal Plaza.

Membership dues are $25 to the Korean War Veterans Association and $10 chapter fee per year.

The chapter is involved in various functions during the year, including parades, flag raisings, visiting the Korean War Memorial in Atlantic City, etc.

For more information, contact Charles Koppelman at 609-655-3111 or kwvanj@yahoo.com.

The fourth annual Celebrate Middlesex County event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 13 at Roosevelt Park, Parsonage Road, Edison.

Enjoy roller skating, a fishing derby, live music, entertainment, food trucks and hands-on activities.

For more information, visit middlesexcountynj.gov/celebrate.

The SAMHAJ (South Asian Mental Health Awareness in Jersey) Multicultural Picnic is planned for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 11 at Thompson Park Grove 4AB, Perrineville Road and Schoolhouse Road, Monroe.

The annual NAMIWalks is scheduled for Sept. 26 at the Boardwalk at Seaside Park.

For more information, visit www.naminj.org.