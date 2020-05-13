Edison officials report 13 new positive COVID-19 cases

EDISON – Edison officials reported 13 new positive cases of COVID-19 on May 13, bringing the total number of cases to 1,629, according to the Edison Office of Emergency Management.

The age range of the cases are 20 to 93, officials said. The township has lost 146 residents to COVID-19, according to Middlesex County.

Edison Township was not provided any other information regarding the new cases.

For Middlesex County information visit discovermiddlesex.com/covid19/ or www.middlsexcountynj.gov/covid19.

For more information, call New Jersey Health Center 1-800-222-1222.