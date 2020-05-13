May 14 is Census Day of Action

This Thursday, May 14, is a statewide Census Day of Action to gather accurate Census data that will be instrumental in helping to address the effects of COVID-19 through related federal funding that would be associated to recovery.

To participate, call at least five friends, neighbors or family members to see how they are doing. Then, also ask if they have filled out their Census. If they haven’t, provide information about why it is so important. Then ask those who said yes to call five of their friends and family members.

To participate in the Friends and Family Outreach call program, and to access a script in English and Spanish, visit nj.gov/state/census-outreach.shtml

Also, share the link https://tinyurl.com/ya35czjt on Facebook using #NJCensus2020.