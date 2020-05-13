Monroe officials report low new COVID-19 cases, mayor announces annual ‘summer traditions’ are cancelled

MONROE – Monroe officials reported three new positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 630, according to the Monroe Township Office of Emergency Management on May 13.

The new cases include one resident in a long-term care facilities and two community-wide – a 41-year-old male, a 77-year-old female and a 79-year-old female.

Monroe has lost 87 residents to COVID-19, 65 in long-term care facilities and 22 community-wide.

There are 45 known positive COVID-19 cases from the New Jersey Training School for Boys.

The township announced the cancellation of the township Recreation Summer Day Camp, July Fourth fireworks at Thompson Park, and all Senior Center group programming through July 31 in the best interest of public health and safety.

“These decisions were not made hastily,” said Mayor Gerald W. Tamburro. “We take great pride in these annual traditions and are truly disappointed to have to cancel these programs. I believe these steps are necessary to protect our residents, from the youngest to oldest, from further spread of the coronavirus.”

Antibody testing is now available along with COVID-19 testing at MyInstaDoc, 298 Applegarth Road for anyone wishing to be tested. The facility will serve pre-registered COVID-19 testing patients from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Antibody blood testing will be conducted in-office by appointment.

To be considered, a patient must be free from all COVID-19 symptoms for no less than 14 days. This test will assess them for subclinical infection in the past.

The COVID-19 drive-thru testing site serves pre-registered patients from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and drive-up patients from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Thursdays and Saturdays. Pre-register at www.myinstadocmonroe.com or call 609-207-3220 to speak with a medical professional. A person does not have to be symptomatic to be tested.

For more information visit www.COVID19.nj.gov.

For Middlesex County information on COVID-19 information visit discovermiddlesex.com/covid19/ or www.middlsexcountynj.gov/covid19.