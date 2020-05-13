New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission adds online services

The New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission has added to its growing offering of web-based transactions, expanding the types of vehicles eligible for online registration renewals and replacements.

The additional vehicle registration categories range from four-year commercial trailers to commuter vans and ATVs. A full list is available at NJMVC.gov

“We recognize that extended agency closures to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 have caused a hardship for many of our customers,” MVC Chief Administrator Sue Fulton said.

“While these closures are necessary to protect the health and safety of our customers and employees, the commission has worked diligently on multiple fronts to offset these hardships, including the addition of key online services,” she said on May 12.

In April, the MVC announced online renewal options for two Commercial Registration codes: Code 11 for commercial trucks and tractors, and Code 16 for aggregate haulers in an effort to keep critical supply chains moving during the public health emergency, according to a press release.

The latest addition of vehicle categories announced means another 50,000-plus transactions can now be accomplished online, according to the press release.

This new service comes on top of a set of online processes the MVC created ahead of the launch of REAL ID last spring, when most driver license and motor vehicle registration renewals and replacements were added to reduce the volume of customer foot traffic in agencies. Customers can also change their address online, according to the press release.

The MVC has been accelerating its addition of online services and other electronic means for doing business since the initial COVID-19 shutdown of public operations in March.

The commission is also assisting eligible drivers with restoring suspended licenses by using email instead of phone or in-person interactions, according to the press release.

Drivers who have been notified of suspension for failure to maintain insurance may get more information by emailing UM.info@mvc.nj.gov. Other drivers who believe they are eligible for restoration should email suspension.info@mvc.nj.gov

Fulton said the MVC continues to review other transactions with the aim of reducing required in-person interactions for the present time and when public operations resume.

“We want to steer as many of our customers away from the agencies and onto our website as we can, without sacrificing the critical fraud protections in place to safeguard their identity and property,” she said. “We continue to make progress, including the additions we are announcing today to our web-based services.”

Customers may visit NJMVC.gov for the latest updates and news.