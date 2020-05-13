Old Bridge officials report eight new COVID-19 cases, municipal tennis, pickleball courts will reopen on May 15

OLD BRIDGE – Old Bridge officials reported eight new positive COVID-19 cases, which brings the total number of positive cases to 899 in the township, according to Old Bridge Mayor Owen Henry in his daily report on May 13.

The township has lost an additional resident to COVID-19, which brings the total number of residents lost to 47, according to Middlesex County.

Officials have provided updated charts of the cases, including cases in long-term care facilities and cases in each ward on the township’s website.

The grace period for second quarter tax bills have extended to June 1.

The township had opened Old Bridge’s largest parks, Veterans, Geick and Mannino, for a trial run on May 2 following Gov. Phil Murphy’s announcement to reopen parks across the state on April 29.

The parks and Lombardi Field Track are open daily for passive recreation from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

The township is opening four tennis courts at the Municipal Complex starting on May 15. The courts will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily and players are asked to limit their court time to no more than one hour.

Three of the courts will be dedicated for tennis and the fourth will be for pickleball only. Signs will be posted on the fence indicating which courts are open and for which activity.

The township’s Department of Parks and Recreation has launched a virtual catch game. Participants can submit a video of them catching any ball or puck from the left and passing it to the right. The department will compile all of the catches and throws to create a video of one long game of catch. Participants are asked to include their address to track how far the ball is thrown. All videos must be submitted with a TV Release Form by May 18. For more information visit oldbridge.com/virtualcatch.

In addition to the state’s official website, covid19.nj.gov, residents can text NJCOVID to 898-211 to receive text messages and stay informed. To receive live text assistance, residents can text their zip code to 898-211.

To help sort out the rumors around the virus, in a joint effort by the New Jersey Regional Operations and Intelligence Center, division of the New Jersey State Police, New Jersey Office of Emergency Management, and New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness, a website has been established to combat rumors and disinformation regarding the virus. The COVID-19 Rumor Control and Disinformation website is njhomelandsecurity.gov/covid19.

The Old Bridge Township Office of Emergency Management is still looking for supplies to support township police, fire and first aid including N95 masks, surgical masks, Tyvek suits, hand sanitizer and Clorox wipes. Anyone able to donate supplies can call OEM Deputy Coordinator Mike Petschauer at 848-565-1324 or email mpetschauer@oldbridge.com.

The Old Bridge Food Bank is seeking donations. Two bins will be set up outside at 1 Old Bridge Plaza for non-perishable food donations.

For more information about COVID-19 related matters in Old Bridge, visit oldbridge.com/COVID and its social media pages.

For Middlesex County information on COVID-19 information visit discovermiddlesex.com/covid19/ or www.middlsexcountynj.gov/covid19.