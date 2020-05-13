Zimmel Associates secures lease for pharmaceutical manufacturing company in Rahwy

×

Health Pharma USA, which currently leases 5,000 square feet at 1560-1566 Hart St., Rahway, needed additional industrial space for its growing company.

Jaime Zimmel, of Zimmel Associates, was able to secure an additional 10,000 square feet in the same building the tenant is currently in.

The 40,000-square-foot building is one of five buildings that comprises the more than 200,000-square-foot flex building, which provides units of 5,000 to 15,000 square feet.

The building offers direct access to routes 1 and 9, and the New Jersey Turnpike, along with close proximity to New York, NJ Transit, Port Elizabeth and Newark Airport. With ample parking spaces, 18-foot clear ceiling height, two loading docks and a total of 3,000 square feet of office space on two floors, the tenant leased the additional 10,000 square feet.

“Due to the challenges of COVID-19, the ability to lease space is a little more difficult,” Zimmel said in a prepared statement. “The owner was cognizant of this and was able to cater towards the tenant to a concession, allowing the tenant to expand, move in, do necessary work and set up the space.”

Workers followed CDC, WHO and OSHA guidelines, and followed physical distancing and safety measures whenever on site or meeting with others, according to the statement.

Jaime Zimmel represented both the landlord, Alard Realty LLC, and the long-term tenant Health Pharma USA.

“We were still able to do a market rate rent due to the virus because industrial space is still needed and there was not a lot available at that time,” Zimmel said in the statement.

