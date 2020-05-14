Edison new COVID-19 cases under 10

EDISON – Edison officials reported nine new positive cases of COVID-19 on May 14, bringing the total number of cases to 1,638, according to the Edison Office of Emergency Management.

The age range of the cases are 14 to 92, officials said. The township has lost 149 residents to COVID-19, according to Middlesex County.

Edison Township was not provided any other information regarding the new cases.

For Middlesex County information visit discovermiddlesex.com/covid19/ or www.middlsexcountynj.gov/covid19.

For more information, call New Jersey Health Center 1-800-222-1222.