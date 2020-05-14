Healthcare workers, caregivers invited to attend virtual support group meetings

New Jersey Hope and Healing, through The Mental Health Association in New Jersey in collaboration with the New Jersey Department of Human Services’ Division of Mental Health and Addiction Services, Disaster and Terrorism Branch, is offering a Crisis Counseling Program through a FEMA grant.

The Caregivers and Healthcare Workers Support Group will be held at 9 a.m. on May 22 and 29 via Zoom.

There will be an open discussion about the importance of nurturing emotional and mental health during COVID-19 and afterward. The group will share about how the pandemic has impacted emotional health and discuss wellness strategies to manage stress and promote healing.

The meeting ID on Zoom is 816 3422 8351 using the password 171134.

One tap mobile is +1 929 205 6099 using the same meeting ID and password.