New TV show will focus on business community in Mercer County

The Princeton Mercer Regional Chamber will launch a TV show featuring businesses and prominent figures of Mercer County this month.

The show is being developed as new iteration of Mercer Business Magazine, a business publication which featured local happenings of the business community, legislative leaders and neighborhoods, from the 1950s to 2018.

The Princeton Mercer Regional Chamber, in partnership with RVN TV, will launch a broadcast that brings back the stories, information and community partnerships through “Mercer Business And YOU.”

“Mercer Business and YOU will stay true to the mission of Mercer Business Magazine,” said Peter Crowley, president and CEO of the Princeton Mercer Regional Chamber. “We will be focusing on Mercer County and the positive aspects that our business community offers. The show will present local news and information on why Mercer County is the best place to live and do business in New Jersey.”

The pilot episode of Mercer Business and YOU will air on May 22 on RVN TV. The inaugural show will spotlight regional leaders from Mercer County discussing information on how the business community can emerge, expand and grow to move beyond the pandemic with a segment titled: Restarting Mercer County: The Road Ahead.

“In addition to current topics, we plan to incorporate many of the features associated with Mercer Business Magazine like the business highlight, legislative update and the always entertaining, Ask a Busy Person,” said Brenda Ross Dulan, chairwoman of the chamber.

“I am excited to work with the staff at the Princeton Mercer Regional Chamber and RVN TV bringing Mercer Business and YOU to the region,” said Mark Iorio, president of the Mega Group and past chair of the Mercer Business Magazine Editorial Committee.

For more information regarding, email Warrie Howell at warrie@princetonmercer.org. For advertising and sponsorship opportunities, email Alice Barfield at Alice@princetonmercer.org.