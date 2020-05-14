Public can comment on policies of South Brunswick Police Department as part of accreditation process

SOUTH BRUNSWICK – A team of assessors from the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police (NJSACOP) is examining all aspects of the South Brunswick Police Department’s policies and procedures, management, operations and support services.

“Verification by the team that the South Brunswick Police Department meets the commission’s ‘best practice’ standards is part of a voluntary process to achieve accreditation, a highly prized recognition of law enforcement professional excellence,” Chief Raymond Hayducka said in a prepared statement.

As part of this assessment, employees and members of the public are invited to provide comments to the assessment team. They may do so by telephone or email. The public may call 732-329-4000, ext. 7476 from 9-10 a.m. on May 18. Email comments can be sent to mlapoint@sbtnj.net.

Telephone comments are limited to 5 minutes and must address the agency’s ability to comply with the NJSACOP standards. A copy of the standards is available for inspection upon request. Contact Lt. Mike LaPoint at mlapoint@sbtnj.net.

Anyone wishing to offer written comments about the South Brunswick Police Department’s ability to comply with the standards for accreditation is requested to email the accreditation program director at hdelgado@njsacop.org or write to the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police, Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission at 751 Route 73 North, Suite 12, Marlton 08053.

The South Brunswick Police Department must comply with NJSACOP LEAP standards in order to achieve accredited status.

“Accreditation results in greater accountability within the agency, reduced risk and liability exposure, stronger defense against civil lawsuits, increased community advocacy, and more confidence in the agency’s ability to operate efficiently and respond to community needs,” Hayducka said in the statement.

“The assessment team is composed of law enforcement practitioners from similar New Jersey law enforcement agencies. The assessors will review written materials, interview agency members, and visit offices and other places where compliance with the standards can be observed. Once the commission’s assessors complete their review of the agency, they will report to the full commission, which will then decide if the agency is to be granted accredited status, said Harry J. Delgado, accreditation program director for NJSACOP.

Accreditation is valid for a three-year period during which time the agency must submit annual reports attesting to their continued compliance with those standards under which it was initially accredited.