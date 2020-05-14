Sanjiv Sharma, 54

×

It is with a heavy heart that we announce on May 5, 2020, Sanjiv Sharma passed away. He was 54 years old.

Sanjiv worked at ETS for 17 years as a Business Analyst. He loved Soccer and not only played the sport but also became a referee for the Hopewell Valley Soccer Association. Sanjiv believed in keeping good health through exercise. He used to jog with his daughter Tessa and did exercises with his son Jonathan.

In his spare time he enjoyed reading and watching the History channel.

He was known for his bright smile and for always staying in good spirits.

He will be dearly missed by his wife of 21 years, Yonida, and 2 children, Tessa and Jonathan.

An online memorial Service will be held on Saturday, 5/16 at 12:00pm