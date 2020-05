BORDENTOWN – No new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported by Bordentown City on May 15, keeping the total at 27 with four deaths.

No new cases were reported from Bordentown Township either on May 15, keeping the total at 65 with four deaths.

Across Burlington County there were 20 new cases reported on May 15, bringing the total to 3,748 positive cases with 239 deaths, according to information provided by the Burlington County Board of Chosen Freeholders’ Office of Public Information.