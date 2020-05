Princeton Family YMCA will host A Family Conversation: Coping with Anxiety in the Age of COVID-19 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on May 20.

The webinar is intended for children ages 11 and older, and will include a short presentation featuring Kristine Lubas, licensed clinical social worker, and Dr. Shilpa Pai, pediatrician, followed by a bilingual question-and-answer session.

For more information, visit princetonfamilyymca.org