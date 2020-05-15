Edison site to test asymptomatic COVID patients

Beginning on May 20, Middlesex County will open COVID-19 testing to both symptomatic and asymptomatic residents at the Edison drive thru testing site.

Testing is free and by appointment only, booked up to three days in advance of the testing date. Residents can book an appointment by visiting middlesexcountynj.gov/covid19testing or calling 732-745-3100. The registration form is available in both Spanish and Gujarati, and the call center is staffed with individuals who speak multiple languages to assist residents.

The Drive-Thru Edison Testing, located at the Kilmer Vehicle Inspection Center, 33 Kilmer Road, Edison, will be open on May 20 (book online on May 17 or via phone and online on May 18) and May 21 (book on May 19 via phone and online).

A walk-up testing site is located at A.C. Redshaw Elementary School, 216 Livingston Ave., New Brunswick. Testing is available on May 18 (book on May 15) and on May 19 (book on May 16).

The latest testing schedule and registration dates, which vary slightly week by week, can be accessed via the county website.