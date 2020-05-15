Grant Premieres

PHOTO CREDIT: COURTESY OF HISTORY COPYRIGHT 2020

By Rick Gables

History Channel is set to premiere its six-hour miniseries event on Memorial Day, May 25, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Executive produced by Leonardo DiCaprio, the event will air over three consecutive nights, chronicling the life of one of the most complex and under-appreciated generals and presidents in U.S. history, Ulysses S. Grant. At the time of his death, Grant was the most famous man in the world and stood alongside men like George Washington and Abraham Lincoln in the pantheon of American heroes. However, today Grant is largely forgotten, his rightful legacy tarnished by a fog of myth, rumor and falsehood. This miniseries tells the remarkable and quintessentially American story of a humble man who overcomes incredible obstacles, rises to the highest ranks of power and saves the nation not once, but twice. With a seamless blend of dramatic scenes, expert commentary and beautifully enhanced archival imagery, this series uncovers the true legacy of the unlikely hero who led the nation during its greatest tests: The Civil War and then Reconstruction — the herculean task of reconciling the North and the South.

Great news for all Hearties. Hallmark Channel has ordered an eighth season of the network’s original, primetime drama series When Calls the Heart. Series star Erin Krakow made the announcement during the season seven finale of this ratings-grabbing hit show.

ABC’s series Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. returns for its seventh and final season on Wednesday, May 27, at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Coulson and the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. are thrust backward in time and stranded in 1931 New York City. With the all-new Zephyr set to time-jump at any moment, the team must hurry to find out exactly what happened. If they fail, it will mean disaster for the past, present and future of the world. The series stars Clark Gregg, Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennet, Elizabeth Henstridge, Iain De Caestecker, Henry Simmons, Natalia Cordova-Buckley and Jeff Ward.

Jesus Trejo takes the stage in his first SHOWTIME comedy special, Jesus Trejo: Stay Home Son, on Friday, May 29, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Trejo gives us a front-row seat into the amusement within his family dynamic.