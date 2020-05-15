Is there more life for Ricky Gervais’ ‘After Life?’

Question: After Life is the best series on television, but this second season ended like a series finale. Please tell me there will be more of After Life. —Carolyn

Matt Roush: I wish I could, because my fondness for this poignant dramedy is nearly as enthusiastic as yours, but as of now, Netflix hasn’t renewed the series. And the history of Ricky Gervais comedies (which generally last only two seasons) might suggest this could be it — although in a recent Q&A on Twitter, he expressed a desire to continue with a third season, so let’s hope that happens. Even should After Life not have a longer shelf life, I agree with your reaction that the end of the current season ended on a hopeful enough note that I feel good where we left these characters.

Question: Fargo was scheduled to start on FX April 19. I can’t find it. Did something pre-empt it? —John T

Matt Roush: That “something” would be the pandemic, which shut down production on the fourth season before the final episodes could be filmed. With no guarantee of when the series could be completed, thus leaving viewers hanging, FX decided to postpone Fargo until business could resume. I’m expecting the long wait to be worth it, though it’s obviously a disappointment not to have it back as a spring treat.

