Jammin for Jaclyn Benefit Concert will be livestreamed on June 13 via Facebook Live

The seventh annual Jammin for Jaclyn Benefit Concert will hold a special version of its event via Facebook Live at @JamminforJaclyn on June 13.

Nine artists will live stream performances from 7-10:30 p.m. The current lineup is: John Walsh at 7 p.m., Fern at 7:20 p.m., Levy Okun at 7:40 p.m., Sof at 8 p.m., Natalie Farrell at 8:25 p.m., Sahara Moon at 8:45 p.m., Jake Tavill at 9:15 p.m., Nick Ryan at 9:40 p.m., and Taylor Tote at 10:05 p.m.

50/50 raffles should be purchased before the event as the winner will be drawn at the end of the night.

Donate online at https://givebutter.com/jammin-for-jaclyn or text “J4J2020” to 202-858-1233. Or, make a check payable to RJC Charities Inc. and mail to Jammin for Jaclyn, 292 Stevens Ave., South Amboy 08879.

This year’s beneficiaries, Sienna Smith and the Chris Szatkowski family, are both stricken by cancer. ​